Central government can soon announce the biggest relief package, know what will benefit you

Biggest Fiscal Stimulus Package: Due to the Korana virus epidemic, the country's economy has collapsed and unemployment has taken a toll. The country's GDP declined by 23.9% in this financial year. To bring the deteriorated economy back on track, the central government announced several relief packages, such as the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, PM Garib Kalyan package, but it did not work.

Now the Modi government of the Center is going to announce the biggest fiscal stimulus package so far to improve the country's economy. Modi government will announce this Fiscal stimulus package before the start of the festival season. This relief package will be bigger than the self-sufficient India package and the PM poor welfare package.

A senior official associated with the matter told Money Control that the central government may announce an incentive package of Rs 35,000 crore, whose main focus will be on jobs in urban and rural areas.

What will happen in this big relief package, know….

In this Rs 35,000 crore Fiscal stimulus package, there will be an emphasis on urban job schemes, rural jobs, large-scale infrastructure projects, new schemes for farmers and maximum cash transfer.

On the lines of NREGS, the central government will launch a jobs program for urban and semi-urban areas.

-This scheme will be implemented first in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities i.e. small cities before being implemented in big cities and then in big cities.

-The Central Government is going to promote such projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline which creates more and more employment opportunities.

-20-25 projects have been identified in which investing more money will create more jobs in the shortest possible time. These jobs will be for both skilled and unschilled people.

In this relief package, like the last two economic stimulus packages, there will be emphasis on rural economy. The government plans to extend the cash transfer scheme further, and people will also be given free grain.