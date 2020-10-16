Central government depositing Rs 2.20 lakh in women’s bank accounts? Know the truth

PIB Fact Check: These days, a video is going viral very fast on YouTube, claiming that the central government is depositing Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand in the bank accounts of all women under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana’. If a similar message has come to you, you should be careful. When the Central Government’s official Twitter handle PIB (Press Information bureau) Fact Check investigated this claim and viral video, the truth came out. Also Read – BJP brought all the parties of Jammu and Kashmir on one platform, we will bring Article 370 back: Sajjad Lone

PIB told about Fact Check that this viral message is fake. The truth came out in PIB Fact Check – Let us tell you that PIB Fact Check often brings out the truth of viral fake news on social media through twitter handle and makes common people aware. Similarly, during the investigation of this video, it was found that the Central Government has not started any such scheme.

Claim: One #YouTube In the video, it is being claimed that the central government is depositing Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand in the bank accounts of all women under the 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana'.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government. pic.twitter.com/LPEHGvzh2C – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 15, 2020

PIB says that if you get a viral message and ask to click on a link in it. So first check the credibility of that message first, do not trust it immediately. According to PIB, if you forget and click on a fake message, it can be fraudulent with you online.

PIB Fact Check works to prevent the spread of misinformation about the policy / schemes / departments / ministries of the Central Government. The help of PIB Fact Check can be taken to know if any news related to the government is true or false. One can send a screenshot, tweet, Facebook post or URL of WhatsApp news to WhatsApp number 918799711259 or mail it to [email protected]