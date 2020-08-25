‘Central government may release second stimulus package if fear of Kovid-19 decreases’

Mumbai: The government may issue a second fiscal stimulus package once the Kovid-19 infection subsides and people fear it is lessened. A senior finance ministry official said this on Tuesday. Union Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan said that it was seen that about 40 percent of the amount was not spent by the government through direct benefit transfer, but it was saved. From this, it seems that encouraging steps have their limits and sometimes the choice of time for this becomes very important. Also Read – Abhishek Bachchan is eagerly waiting for this, ‘The Big Bull’ is not enough …

In a program at Dun & Bradstreet India, Somanathan said that at present, normal economic activities have stopped. It has nothing to do with what the government has done or not done, but it has to do with the fear of corona virus among the people. Somanathan said that the health condition in various parts of the country has become 'very fragile'. Apart from the financial and insurance sectors, private services such as theaters, malls and restaurants have been badly affected. He said, "I believe that these are the areas where the financial incentives of the government can force people to enter this field again." Improvement in the economy will be possible only after the psychological fear of Kovid-19 from the people is over.

Somanathan said that the government can help the economy by giving financial incentives when health concerns among the people will be less. It is noteworthy that the government announced the first round of financial stimulus in late March. In this, steps with additional expenditure of about two percent of the country's GDP were also taken. Surprising everyone, the Reserve Bank of India also cut policy rates twice and this month also stopped this cut. Due to this, there is a perception among a section of experts that the government will have to spend more now.