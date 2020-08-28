Central government will forgive everyone’s electricity bill in the country, know the truth of this news

Fact Check: If you have read or heard any news about the Electricity Bill Waiver from September 1, then tell you it is completely false. For the last few days, a video has been going viral on the social media platform YouTube. Also Read – Railway will not give salary to its employees this year, know the truth of this news ..

It is being told in this video that the government is bringing the electricity bill waiver scheme 2020. Under this, everyone's electricity bill will be waived in the entire country from September. Regarding this, PIB has fact checked that this claim is fake. No such scheme has been announced by the government.

The news of electricity bill waiver is false – PIB Fact Check says that the claim being made in the fake video is absolutely false. The government has made it clear that it is not going to bring any such scheme. PIB Fact Check has cautioned people to beware of such false news.

One #Youtube In the video, it is being claimed that under the electricity bill waiver scheme 2020, everyone’s electricity bill will be waived in the entire country. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. No such scheme has been announced by the government pic.twitter.com/sKt7yljiJr – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 28, 2020

PIB Fact Check-PIB Fact Check works to prevent the spread of misinformation about the policy / schemes / departments / ministries of the Central Government. The help of PIB Fact Check can be taken to know if any news related to the government is true or false.

One can send a screenshot, tweet, Facebook post or URL to WhatsApp number 918799711259 of PIB Fact Check or mail it to [email protected]