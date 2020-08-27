Central government’s moral obligation to give GST compensation to states: Sushil Modi

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said on Wednesday that due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, it is the moral obligation of the Central Government to compensate for the shortfall of revenue of the states. GST tax collection has come down due to the Kovid-19 crisis. He said that the central government should look for funding options to give compensation to the states. Also Read – Oxford Corona Vaccine News Update: Clinical trial begins, vaccine given to these people

Modi said, “It is the central government’s commitment to give compensation to the states due to lack of GST collection. It is true that the central government is not legally bound to it, but it has a moral obligation. ” Also Read – Unlock 4.0: Degree colleges will open in Karnataka, classes will start from this day

He said that the central government can either raise market funds or become a guarantor on taking loans from states. The 41st meeting of the GST Council is to be held on Thursday through video conference. Sources said that the main agenda of the meeting this time is to reimburse the revenue reduction of the states. Also Read – 23 Ministers and MLAs in Punjab infected with Corona virus: Chief Minister

Modi said that about 3.65 lakh crore rupees have to be paid to the states as compensation in the current financial year. Bihar’s share in this is Rs 12,000 crore. He said that the states are generally paid from the Compensation Cess Fund created under the GST regime. But now there is very less amount left in this fund.

(input language)