Central Vista Project: What is Central Vista Project? Supreme court gives big relief to Modi government, know the whole development?

What is Central Vista Project? The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the notification of environmental clearance and land use change received for the 'Central Vista' project (Central Vista) in Lutyens' Delhi, and proposed this ambitious project in an area of ​​three kilometers from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. Cleaned up.

The Central Vista project (Central Vista) was announced in September 2019. Under this, a new triangle-shaped Parliament House will be constructed in which there will be seating for 900 to 1,200 MPs. Its construction is to be completed by August 2022. In the same year, India will celebrate 75th Independence Day. The construction of the Common Central Secretariat under this project is expected to be completed by 2024.

A three-member bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, in a 2: 1 majority decision, said that the environmental clearance given for the project and the notification issued for land use changes are valid.

The events of the entire case related to this project are as follows: –

February 11, 2020: The Delhi High Court asked the DDA to move the court before notifying any changes to the master plan before proceeding with the project.

February 28: The Delhi High Court bench stayed the order of a single judge bench on an appeal by the DDA, Center.

July 17: Supreme Court begins hearing on a batch of several petitions raising various issues including environmental clearance and land use related to the project.

November 5: Supreme Court reserved verdict on the petitions challenging the project.

December 7: The Supreme Court gave permission to hold the foundation stone ceremony for the Central Vista project, but prohibited the commencement of construction.

10 December: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project.

January 5, 2021: Supreme Court paves the way for the construction of this ambitious project.

