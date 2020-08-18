Central Water Commission issued flood advisories to states, warning of landslides; Heavy rains will occur in these states

New Delhi: In view of heavy rains in different parts of the country, the Central Water Commission on Tuesday issued flood advisories for several states. Also, landslides have also been warned of in some districts of the state. The commission said that due to heavy rains, the water level in the reservoirs of many states will increase. Also Read – Flood situation in Bihar serious, heavy rains affected life in many parts of the country; See photos

In a consultation issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Commission said that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. Also, the water level of Sutlej, Ravi, Vyas, Ghaggar, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Ganga, Ramganga, Sharda, Saryu and Ghaghar will rise. Also Read – Flood situation in Bihar is bad, the condition of these 16 districts is bad, more than 75 lakh population affected

“There is a possibility of flash floods in some hill districts,” the advisory states. Precautionary measures are necessary to prevent a possible landslide and consequently obstructing the river’s water flow. It is advisable to monitor the increase in water flow in rivers. Also Read – Bihar Flood: Unique initiative of administration in flood affected area, boat made special covid ambulance

In the consultation, it has been said for Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. This will increase the water level of Mahi, Narmada, Tapi and Damanganga. It states that the water level of Narmada, Tapi and Damanganga rivers rises rapidly. It has been said that many small dams in Saurashtra and Kutch have also accumulated water close to their water storage capacity.

It has been said in the consultation that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the next four-five days in Konkan and Goa as well, due to which the water level of the rivers may increase suddenly. A consultation for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these states in the next four-five days.

The water level of the Polavaram project and Laxmi Barrage on the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh is likely to rise. For Karnataka, it has been said that in most of the dams in the Krishna river basin, water storage has been between 86 and 98 percent. Heavy rains are also forecast in central Maharashtra.

In consultation for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it has been said that the water levels of Chambal, Mahi, Sabarmati, Kalisindh, Banas rivers are also likely to increase. Narmada and Mandla are flowing close to the danger mark in Madhya Pradesh. In consultation for Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangai West Bengal, it has been said that many rivers are in spate in Bihar.