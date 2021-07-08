Centre Releases Earnings Deficit Grant Of Rs 9,871 Crore To 17 States | LatestLY

New Delhi, July 8: The Division of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance has launched the 4th per month installment of the Submit Devolution Earnings Deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 9,871.00 crore to the 17 states on Wednesday.

With the discharge of this installment, a complete quantity of Rs 39,484.00 crore has been launched to eligible states as PDRD grant within the present monetary yr, stated the Ministry of Finance in a press remark on Thursday. Finance Ministry Releases Earnings Deficit Grant of Rs 9,871 Crore to 17 States.

The states really helpful for PDRD Grant by way of the 15th Finance Fee come with Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The Submit Devolution Earnings Deficit Grant is equipped to the States underneath Article 275 of the Charter. The grants are launched as consistent with the suggestions of the fifteenth Finance Fee in per month installments to fulfill the space in Earnings Accounts of the States post-devolution. The fee has really helpful PDRD grants to 17 states all over 2021-22.

The Ministry additional stated, the eligibility of states to obtain this grant and the quantum of grant was once determined by way of the fee in response to the space between review of income and expenditure of the state after allowing for the assessed devolution for the monetary yr 2021-22.

The fifteenth Finance Fee has really helpful a complete Submit Devolution Earnings Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 states within the monetary yr 2021-22. Out of this, an quantity of Rs 39,484 crore (33.33 consistent with cent) has been launched thus far in 4 installments.

