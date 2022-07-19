Century: Age of Ashes is now free on Xbox One, and its dragons will land very soon on PS4 and PS5

Xbox users are already participating in these aerial battles, and PlayStation players will do so on July 19.

Although the shooter and multiplayer concepts already capture the attention of a good handful of players, Century: Age of Ashes adds one more ingredient to this recipe: the Dragons. Its trailers have already let us see an experience as frenetic as it is epic on PC and Xbox Series, but now users of Xbox One, PS4 y PS5 get ready to enjoy these air combats on their respective platforms.

Playwing LTD, developers of this free to play, they have confirmed the release date of Century: Age of Ashes on Xbox One, PS4 and PS5. Being more specific, Xbox gamers can now access to this title and prove their worth as dragon riders, while the PlayStation community will have to wait until tomorrow, July 19.

This news is accompanied by the First season from Century: Age of Ashes, which includes the class Stormraiser, an unprecedented scenario, a ranked game mode, a campaign and a battle pass with 70 levels of rewards. In addition to this, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PS Plus members will receive as a reward a pack of cosmetics and consumables.

Century: Age of Ashes has caught the attention of every fan of the genre thanks to a proposal that mixes action with dragons. The games, which are played in teams of 6 contra 6invite us to choose between different classes of dragons to experiment and master their strengths and weaknesses, which will guarantee us victory in the contests that take place in the air.

This combination of factors, added to the good work of Playwing LTD when developing its game, have made us consider Century: Age of Ashes as one of the best free games of 2021. But, if you want to know more titles on this list, you can take a look at the video below.

