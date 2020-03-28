General News

CEO of ventilator maker speaks out as Trump invokes Defense Production Act

March 28, 2020
1 Min Read




59 minutes in the past
Information Articles

Go away a remark


Chris Kiple knowledgeable NBC Info his company was once already neatly on its approach to rolling out 1000’s of ventilators to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment