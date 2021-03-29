Cercamon Sells Wide With Berlin Competition Title ‘What Do We See?’

Cercamon has closed main gross sales for “What Do We See When We Take a look at the Sky?,” from Georgian director Alexandre Koberidze, which had its world premiere in competitors on the Berlin Movie Competition.

The Dubai-based indie specialist has sealed a multi-territory cope with MUBI, the worldwide distributor and streaming service, which incorporates the U.S., the place the movie can be launched this fall, Canada, Italy, India, Turkey, and Latin America.

Pic has additionally been bought to the U.Ok. and Eire (New Wave Movies), France (Damned Movies), Benelux (Mooov), Spain (Noucinemart), Germany (Grandfilm), Austria (Polyfilm Verleih), Greece (Ama Movie), Romania (Unhealthy Unicorn), the Baltics (A-One), Taiwan (Hooray Movie), and mainland China (Beijing Hugoeast). Discussions are additionally underway with distributors in Japan, Scandinavia, Australia and Israel.

“We had an amazing response from distributors all around the world and really enthusiastic press,” mentioned Cercamon’s Sebastien Chesneau. “Cinema is totally alive, and it feels good and reassuring within the present local weather.”

Author-director Koberidze’s sophomore characteristic begins with an opportunity encounter on the streets of the historic Georgian metropolis of Kutaisi. Lisa and Giorgi are overcome by love at first sight, and agree to fulfill the next day. However the Evil Eye casts a mysterious spell on them, thwarting their plans. Whereas the 2 are pissed off of their efforts to fulfill once more, life goes on as traditional of their hometown, the place stray canines meander alongside the riverbanks and World Cup fever has gripped the inhabitants. Will Lisa and Giorgi ever meet once more? And can they acknowledge one another once they do?

Koberidze’s movie, which Selection’s Jessica Kiang described as a “witty, heat, stunning fashionable folktale,” forged a spell of its personal on critics in Berlin, the place it obtained glowing critiques. “Is there an reverse to the Evil Eye? In that case, that’s the gaze in ‘What Do We See When We Take a look at the Sky?’” wrote Kiang. “It’s simply as uncanny, however primed towards romance and an unabashedly sentimental spirituality, calmly accepting and indulgent of invisible, supernatural forces, of these unusual historic magics that you just don’t consider in anymore.”

In a director’s assertion, Koberidze mentioned his movie was targeted on the “forces—good and dangerous—that appear to have been locked out of our materialist world however every now and then nonetheless present themselves.”

“I’m within the respect for the inexplicable and the place such phenomena have in on a regular basis life,” he continued. “The attraction of two folks to at least one one other is such an inexplicable factor. How is the thread strung that ties two folks collectively, and why is it so painful when this thread breaks? No one actually is aware of. The metamorphosis within the movie to me shouldn’t be a lot an allegory or a metaphor, however one thing that occurs in entrance of our eyes—every part else is a matter of interpretation.”