Certain ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Power,’ ‘The Boondocks’ Episodes Retired Due to ‘Cultural Sensitivities’

A number of episodes of Grownup Swim collection have been “completely retired due to cultural sensitivities,” in accordance to the community, together with these from “Aqua Teen Hunger Power” and “The Boondocks.”

The Every day Beast, which first reported the information, famous that Reddit customers had identified “Aqua Teen Hunger Power” episode “Shake Like Me” and “The Boondocks” episode “The Story of Jimmy Insurgent” couldn’t be discovered — or had been solely briefly discovered — on HBO Max, the streaming service launched by WarnerMedia within the spring. In “Shake Like Me,” a reference to the John Howard Griffin e-book “Black Like Me,” Shake “learns what it’s like to be a stereotype” after being bitten by a radioactive Black man, in accordance to the IMDB description of the episode. Within the website’s description of “The Story of Jimmy Insurgent,” Ruckus “finds his musical soul mate in famed racist country-western singer Jimmy Insurgent.”

In accordance to a supply, a kind of episodes was by chance uploaded to HBO Max due to a software program error and was promptly eliminated — the episodes in query weren’t a part of the unique licensing deal between HBO Max and Grownup Swim.

However per an Grownup Swim spokesperson, the 2018 “The Shivering Reality” episode “The Ogled Inklings” will return to the Grownup Swim website and HBO Max sooner or later after being “briefly rested.”

The transfer follows different networks and streaming platforms’ choices over the summer season to take away episodes containing blackface. Hulu eliminated three episodes of “Scrubs” that featured blackface following requests from “Scrubs” creator Invoice Lawrence and ABC Studios. And “30 Rock” creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, alongside collection proprietor NBCUniversal, requested platforms and networks to take away 4 episodes that includes characters in blackface to be faraway from streaming and syndication. Netflix has additionally eliminated an episode of Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’ 2015 comedy collection “W/Bob and David” that featured Cross in blackface.