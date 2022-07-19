Cerúndolo threw his racket to celebrate against Báez and opened an unprecedented debate on networks: was he champion without winning the last point of the final?

The weekend left one of the most exciting scenes for the new generation of Argentine tennis players. Sebastian Baez y Francisco Cerundolo disputed the title at the ATP 250 in Bastad, with victory for the first by 7-6 (4) and 6-2 after almost two hours of play. However, on social networks, the match became a topic of interactions due to a singular fact: Did he come out champion without winning the last point?

The 23-year-old tennis player, who since Monday climbed to the best position of his career with 30th place in the ATP, could not contain his emotion when he won the first crown of his professional career and dropped the racket when the defining game was close. Or almost. With a 40-0 in his favor, Baéz returned long, Cerúndolo didn’t even wait for the spike and dropped the racket generating an unexpected debate about the legality of the point.

The one who largely installed the questions on the subject was the Australian tennis player Max Purcell (240th in the ranking) on ​​his social networks. Laughing at the situation, he shared the video and wrote: “Big mistake of the referee in the ATP. The ball landed on the boy’s racket earlier, not on the ground.”.

The situation opened a wide debate in Twitter where the user @AlexTheodorid1s shared the video and raised: “Championship point for Cerundolo in Bastad. Have you ever seen something like this before? Unreal”. However, he later uploaded a shot from across the court and warned: “Apparently the ball didn’t even touch the racket (if you look at it from this angle)”.

Article 24 of the ITF Rules explains when a “player loses the point” and there, among various subsections, it clarifies: “If the ball in play touches the racket when the player does not have it in his hand”. In this case, once Baez makes his erratic shot and knocks the ball wide, Cerúndolo drops the racket to celebrate and the ball bounces right there. Did he touch or did he not touch? That is the question that was repeated the most, although the answer is not clear.

Regardless of all the controversy that could be generated before this ball, the fact would seem to be rather framing in a picturesque situation and that little would have changed in the final process of a match that had Cerúndolo winning the defining set 6-2 and 40- 0 the closing game.

It was the first duel between two of the greatest hopes of Argentine tennis at the highest level. The eldest of the brothers Cerúndolo won the first ATP title of his career after losing the 2001 Argentina Open final against Diego Schwartzman. His brother Juan Manuelof 20 yearsalso holds a trophy in his showcase after having won the ATP in Córdoba last year. While he was ranked 79th in the world earlier this year, he currently ranks 110th after battling a hip injury for much of 2022.

The two of them and Baez they are important pieces of the new generation of tennis players in the country. Sebastián, 21, is located in 32nd place because he climbed two positions after being a finalist and it is the best ranking of his career. This year he was able to celebrate a title at the ATP in Estoril.

Currently, the best placed on the ATP rosters is Diego Schwartzman (14th), followed by Francisco Cerúndolo (30°), Baez (32°), Tomás Etcheverry (76°), Federico Coria (78°), and Pedro Cachin (90°) and Surrounding it (110°).

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FINAL BETWEEN CERÚNDOLO AND BÁEZ

