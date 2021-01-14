CES 2021: Razer Introduces New Gaming Laptops, Including 1440p Display and New Nvidia GPUs

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the new gaming laptops unveiled at CES 2021 and it combines a QHD display with Nvidia’s new RTX 30 series GPUs. In short, it’s what we’ve all been asking for.

Razer’s update to its flagship Blade gaming laptop now comes with 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and Nvidia’s new RTX graphics, plus a host of display options. In fact, there are a total of nine new configurations for the Razer Blade 15 divided between the basic and advanced models.

We’re not going to go through all the different specs in detail, but the main thing to know about the base model is that it features a 6-core Intel Core i7-10750H processor and graphics card options ranging from an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti to an Nvidia. RTX 3060. The advanced model starts with an 8-core Intel Core i7-10875H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 with up to 16GB of video memory.

The version we are most excited about is the $ 2,499 model that combines an 8-core processor and Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics with a 2560 x 1440 resolution IPS screen with a 240Hz refresh rate. This is the first time we’ve seen QHD displays on a mainstream gaming laptop, and with the power of the Ampere finally coming to notebooks, it should deliver some pretty high FPS.

The Razer Blade 15 is now available to pre-order direct from Razer and will be available for general retail on January 26.