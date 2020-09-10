CES 2021 Sets New Dates for All-Digital Consumer Tech Conference

Subsequent yr’s CES, the world’s largest consumer-technology commerce present, has been pushed again just a few days in January 2021, the Consumer Expertise Affiliation introduced. CTA additionally introduced Verizon chairman/CEO Hans Vestberg because the kickoff keynoter for the online-only occasion.

Initially, CES 2021 was scheduled to run Jan. 6-9, 2021, within the commerce present and convention’s first-ever digital format, after the CTA canceled the in-person in Las Vegas due to the COVID pandemic.

The brand new dates for CES 2021 shall be Monday, Jan. 11, to Thursday, Jan. 14. That begins with media-only entry on Jan. 11, with Jan. 12-13 open to all registered attendees, that includes the exhibitor showcase and convention programming. The ultimate day, Jan. 14, will supply convention programming.

The date for Vestberg’s keynote deal with has not but been set. The Verizon chief is slated to debate 5G as “the framework of the 21st century,” how the next-generation wi-fi know-how is reworking each business, and focus on 5G functions equivalent to telemedicine and distance training. CTA stated it can add extra keynote audio system within the coming weeks.

CES 2020 in Las Vegas drew 170,000 attendees and greater than 4,400 exhibiting corporations throughout greater than 2.9 million web sq. ft of ground house, in line with CTA. That was down from 175,000 attendees and 4,500-plus exhibitors in 2019.

CTA has not but opened up registration for the all-digital CES 2021 (it says that shall be coming later this fall) nor has it introduced what it can cost attendees to the digital confab.

“CES 2021 will digitally convene innovators and enterprise leaders from around the globe showcasing tech altering lives for the higher on a worldwide scale,” CTA president /CEO Gary Shapiro stated in a press release. “Expertise shouldn’t be solely connecting us to at least one one other, however is offering options to many day-to-day challenges created by the pandemic and that innovation helps us reimagine CES 2021.”