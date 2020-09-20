Cesar Augusto Acevedo Boards Mauricio Leiva Cock’s ‘Noche sin Fortuna’

César Augusto Acevedo, director of Cannes’ Digicam d’Or profitable “Land and Shade,” has boarded Fidelio Movies’ film adaptation of “Noche sin Fortuna,” to be directed by Fidelio companion Mauricio Leiva Cock.

Acevedo, Cock and Swiss-Colombian Lony Welter will now co-write “Noche sin Fortuna,” the large display screen makeover of the awful, nihilist novel that revered younger Colombian novelist Andrés Caicedo left unfinished when committing suicide in 1977 on the age of 25.

The film marks a banner title in a strategic improvement and co-production deal struck by Colombia’s Fidelio Movies – which has burst onto the Latin American film-TV scene within the second half of the final decade – and Tales, the burgeoning film-TV arm of Spain-based publishing big Editorial Planeta.

“Noche de fortuna” is described by Cock as a novel that mixes a ferocious critique of social buildings within the metropolis of Cali and Colombia at massive channeled by means of recourse to horror style. He envisages it as a one-day city street film a few teen’s going to a woman’s quinceañera 15th birthday celebration who results in the palms of his greatest good friend’s girl-friend, Antigone, who’s a cannibal.

Acevedo is good, Cock instructed Selection, for the tempo of the film, which he sees as a slowly boiling, moody horror movie within the line of Jonathan Glazer’s “Beneath the Pores and skin.”

For Acevedo, who calls “Noche de fortuna” a novel of “nice magnificence and horror, polluted by loss of life,” the movie’s modern-day setting is essential.

“The films I’m excited by making are ones that make us really feel extra human, permitting us to grasp and confront a up to date Colombian society that appears to care much less and fewer about different folks’s ache,” he instructed Selection.

What’s attention-grabbing concerning the novel, he added, is that its younger protagonist doesn’t search to alter the world however merely discover a means out – which is introduced by Antigone, who provides to eat him alive.

The Digicam d’Or is Cannes’ greatest first characteristic prize. Written by Acevedo and offered by Pyramide Movies, “Land and Shade,” a few Colombian household wrestling a pitiful residing out of sugarcane plantation, additionally gained a Visionary Prize and France’s Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize (SACD) at Cannes’ 2015 Critics’ Week.

“Noche de fortuna” will mark Leiva Cock’s follow-up to his personal first characteristic, “Evening of the Beast,” the story of the 2 metalhead mates crossing Bogotá to attend an Iron Maiden live performance. Bought by Germany’s M-Attraction, the movie is now hitting the competition circuit with choice confirmed for the Athens Intl. Movie Competition, Nashville Movie Competition and Guanajuato Movie Competition.