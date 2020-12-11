CGHS Beneficiaries: Central employees can get treatment in private hospital without referral slip, the government said this

CGHS Beneficiaries: The Central Government is going to give a big gift to its employees. In fact, in a news that is going viral on social media, it is being claimed that the beneficiaries of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) can now get their treatment directly in a private hospital. For this, they will not need to be referred from an empaneled hospital. This news is spreading fast on social media. But we tell you that the Central Government has to say about this report. Also Read – 7th Pay Commision: Great news to be given to teachers! Court said – Do not deprive employees of the joy of Diwali

The PIB's Fact Check Team has clearly stated that no such decision has been taken. It has also been said in the viral trillion that the Union Health Ministry has taken this decision on the demand of the employees.

An article claims that CGHS beneficiaries can now undergo specific treatments at empanelled private hospitals without any referral or permission letter.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. @MoHFW_INDIA has not taken any such decision. pic.twitter.com/YMTaPyv161 – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 9, 2020

Widow woman prosperity (vidhwa samriddhi yojana)

Similarly, another news is also being wired. It said that the Modi government, which is running all the schemes to empower women, has also brought a scheme for widowed women. Such a claim is being made in a viral YouTube video.

The name of this scheme is being described as widow woman prosperity. Under this, the Modi government is going to give five lakh rupees and sewing machine in the bank account of all the widowed women of the country. In this, these women have also been asked to apply.

But we tell you that the Modi government is not running any such scheme. It is true that the Central Government is running many schemes for the welfare of women and widow women, but there is no such scheme in which it is said to give five lakh rupees to the widowed women.

On behalf of the Government of India, PIB has declared this news as fake. PIB has said that this news is completely fake. No such scheme is being run by the Government of India.