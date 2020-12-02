Cha Eun Woo And Moon Ga Young Have A Private Conversation In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s upcoming rom-com “True Magnificence” has launched new stills of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young in character!

Based mostly on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by way of love.

In newly launched stills, Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho are at a comic book ebook retailer. Her face is freed from make-up and splotchy with pimples, and she or he wears comfortably, saggy garments which might be a stark distinction to what she wears when she transforms right into a goddess.

Lee Su Ho leans ahead and stares at her with suspicious eyes. Her lips are firmly pressed collectively as if she is holding a secret, which makes her appear fishier than ever. All of the sudden, Lee Su Ho factors at her, and Lim Ju Gyeong clamps her fingers over her mouth with enlarged eyes. Viewers are intrigued to seek out out what he stated that shocked her a lot.

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama beneath!

