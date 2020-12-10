Cha Eun Woo And Moon Ga Young Share Interesting Moment At Comic Book Store In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” launched new stills of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young!

Primarily based on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a preferred scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal via love.

Spoilers

In the primary episode, Lim Ju Gyeong was alienated by her classmates as a consequence of her look. Nonetheless, she overcame her insecurities via make-up, and her confidence surged up. In the direction of the tip of the episode, she ran into Lee Su Ho with out her make-up on, and it looks as if he’s going to see her naked face as soon as once more within the upcoming episode.

In the brand new stills, Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho reunite on the comedian ebook retailer. He gazes at her with suspicion, and he or she makes an attempt to cover her face with a comic book ebook.

In one other photograph, Lee Su Ho has his arms below Lim Ju Gyeong, as if he’s lifting her up bridal fashion. His eyes are vast with alert as he appears to be like at one thing, and he or she gazes at him in shock. There’s slight stress within the air, and viewers are questioning what led them to instantly get bodily shut to one another.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “The second episode, which is able to air at present, will function Lim Ju Gyeong’s battle to guard her naked face in addition to the method of Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho rising via one another with their totally different scars. Please watch their adjustments with affection.”

The second episode will air on December 10 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the primary episode on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1)