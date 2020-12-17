Cha Eun Woo Comes Across Lee Jae Wook And Kim Hye Yoon At The Movie Theater In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” gave a peek at Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon’s particular look within the upcoming episode!

Primarily based on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by means of love.

Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon beforehand confirmed to look within the drama in help of the “True Magnificence” PD (producing director) Kim Sang Hyub, who directed “Extraordinary You.”

The two are going to play their characters Eun Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon) and Baek Kyung (Lee Jae Wook). They didn’t find yourself collectively in “Extraordinary You,” however they are going to be a pair for his or her cameo look.

In the brand new stills, Eun Dan Oh and Baek Kyung are having fun with a date on the movie show. Their expressions are shiny with joyful smiles, and viewers are wanting ahead to their chemistry as a candy couple. Nonetheless, Lee Su Ho spots the couple, and his eyes widen as his face shadows with concern and shock. Ultimately, Lee Su Ho approaches Baek Kyung, who appears to be like puzzled by no matter he says.

Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon rehearsed passionately earlier than filming the scene, they usually made the crew members snicker with their candy however hilarious chemistry.

Kim Sang Hyub mentioned, “I wish to thank Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jae Wook for willingly accepting the supply to make a cameo look regardless of their busy schedules. Due to them, we had been capable of create an fascinating scene that went past my expectation. Please sit up for their nice performing that can show their chemistry.”

The subsequent episode of “True Magnificence” will air on December 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

