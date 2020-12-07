Cha Eun Woo Impresses With His Formidable Jiu-Jitsu Skills In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s upcoming rom-com “True Magnificence” launched new stills of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo!

Primarily based on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a preferred pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by way of love.

Cha Eun Woo stars because the cold-hearted Lee Su Ho who possess every part from gorgeous visuals to high tutorial information and basketball abilities. In the newly launched stills, Lee Su Ho participates in a jujutsu competitors. He captivates viewers along with his centered gaze and ideal kind as he takes down his opponent.

In addition to his sharp gaze, Lee Su Ho’s fierce expression as soon as he has his opponent pinned down charms viewers additional.

In an interview, Cha Eun Woo revealed, “I’m training jiu-jitsu very laborious for the character of Su Ho, who likes sports activities within the drama. Because of that, I believe I’ve gained pastime.” The brand new stills mirror the outcomes of his follow, significantly thrilling viewers for his upcoming position within the drama.

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and can be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

