Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Younger, And Hwang In Yeob Talk About Their “True Magnificence” Characters, Performing, And More

“True Magnificence” stars Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Younger, and Hwang In Yeob exhibit superb chemistry within the December challenge of Vogue journal!

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy a couple of woman named Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will star within the drama as Lee Su Ho, a well-liked scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, whereas Hwang In Yeob will play Han Search engine optimisation Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

In an interview to accompany their pictorial, the actors mentioned their characters and ideas on the upcoming drama.

On reworking into Lim Ju Gyeong, Moon Ga Younger commented, “It took me a very long time to know her character, however there are lots of methods to know Ju Gyeong within the drama, like the rationale why she is so determined for make-up. It’s as much as me to painting that utterly.”

The actress talked concerning the drama’s material, describing it as a delicate subject. “However that’s why I wished to tackle the function of Lim Ju Gyeong,” she stated. “This might be me being overly assured, however I believed that I’d have the ability to present viewers the message that I need to present by portraying Ju Gyeong. I do know very properly that many individuals are involved about the subject material, and it may be uncomfortable at first as a result of everybody has a special standpoint. Nevertheless, this drama is a actuality for younger individuals as of late in some methods.”

She continued, “We targeted on Ju Gyeong’s development as an individual within the drama. I need to present viewers her technique of assembly completely different individuals and creating a way of self after turning into extra conscious of who she is. If viewers are in a position to suppose twice about these items as they watch Ju Gyeong, I’m certain that this drama may have completed a superb job.”

Moon Ga Younger defined why she loves her job. “In performing, there’s no proper reply,” she stated. “The explanation why I really like books and dislike math is as a result of math provides you a solution. With performing, my efficiency sooner or later could be completely different from my efficiency the subsequent day, and I’ve to maintain interested by it.”

The actress shared her ideas on the thought of “true magnificence.” She stated, “Everybody says to like your self. It’s cliché however true. It took me a very long time to begin loving myself. When one is in a position to do this, they will defend themselves from the judgment and phrases of different individuals.”

Subsequent, Cha Eun Woo talked about his fellow ASTRO members Sanha and Moonbin being followers of webtoons and noticing that Cha Eun Woo could be good to play Lee Su Ho. “A couple of weeks later, I obtained a suggestion,” he stated. “I believed and talked about it quite a bit earlier than taking up the drama, nevertheless it’s true that it began from my members speaking about it.”

Cha Eun Woo talked about his earlier function as Do Kyung Suk in “My ID Is Gangnam Magnificence,” explaining how Do Kyung Suk and Lee Su Ho in “True Magnificence” can appear comparable. “The 2 are alike in that each of them are chilly and reserved, however in the event you look nearer, their tales are completely different,” he stated. “I spoke with the director and author about these issues quite a bit.”

Cha Eun Woo continued, “The director suggested me to consider Su Ho’s backstory for half-hour earlier than I go to sleep, and that was actually useful. We additionally targeted on differentiating Kyung Suk and Su Ho by means of their outer appearances. I even discovered jujutsu, and I’m getting ready to grow to be Su Ho the most effective I can.”

He additionally commented on portraying Lee Su Ho. “I’m wondering if it might even be attainable to grow to be Lee Su Ho by leaving out Cha Eun Woo,” he stated. “The identical goes for substituting Su Ho with Cha Eun Woo. I believe if I’m in a position to mix them collectively properly, the viewers will have the ability to get pleasure from watching me with out it feeling unusual.”

With a smile, he added, “Though I put it that method, I need to attempt lots of different roles. There are lots of people inside me that others don’t find out about. I don’t know what sort of villain it’ll be, however I’ve an evil facet to me for certain.”

Hwang In Yeob talked about his character as properly. “Han Search engine optimisation Jun is somebody who appears chilly and rebellious at instances, however visually, he’s very fairly and delightful,” he stated. “Nevertheless, he’s very warmhearted and thoughtful.”

Hwang In Yeob continued, “Each character has their very own varied charms. I’ve all the time wished to attempt a personality like Search engine optimisation Jun. I actually like him.”

He additionally shared that his goals when he was youthful was to work as a mannequin and actor on the identical time. “I went to see films with my dad and mom quite a bit, however I’m very introverted, so I wanted lots of braveness simply to check out the thought of turning into a mannequin. As I modeled, I gained confidence, and I chased my dream of turning into an actor,” he stated.

Hwang In Yeob lately performed a highschool scholar within the drama “18 Once more.” He talked about how his expertise with the JTBC drama helped him to tackle “True Magnificence.”

“I used to be so grateful to play a task the place I might put on a uniform,” he stated with amusing. “There have been lots of youthful actors in ’18 Once more,’ and there’s a way of ordinariness. They have been really joyful even due to the smallest issues, they usually have been individuals who have been very joyful within the second. I used to be undoubtedly joyful as properly, however they have been a superb affect on me. As a result of I labored on ’18 Once more,’ I felt quite a bit much less strain interested by tackle ‘True Magnificence.’”

As a remaining thought, Hwang In Yeob talked about his future targets. “I need to grow to be an actor that individuals will probably be interested in and look ahead to.”

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible on Viki.

Try a teaser for “True Magnificence” under!

