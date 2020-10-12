Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Younger, And Hwang In Yeob’s Upcoming Drama “True Magnificence” Holds First Script Reading

On October 12, tvN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “True Magnificence” launched pictures from their first script studying.

“True Magnificence” is a shallowness constructing romantic comedy surrounding Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Younger), who makes use of make-up to battle insecurities about her look. She meets Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), who has wounds of his personal, and so they develop as they share their secrets and techniques with each other.

The drama relies on a well-liked webtoon of the identical identify and can characteristic Moon Ga Younger, Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeob. Will probably be directed by producer Kim Sang Hyub, who was acknowledged for his work on “Extraordinary You.”

These members had been in attendance on the script studying, together with Park Yoo Na, Park Ho San, Jang Hye Jin, Im Se Mi, Kim Min Ki, Park Hyun Jung, Oh Eui Sik, and Kim Byung Choon. Despite the fact that it was solely their first studying, the actors sported explosive synergy with their passionate performances and excellent chemistry.

Moon Ga Younger said how a lot of an honor it’s to work with the solid and that she’s going to work laborious to make it an thrilling challenge till the tip. Everybody was charmed by her dedication and the constructive vitality she delivered to her character, Im Joo Kyung.

Cha Eun Woo added to the heartening temper by wishing everybody to remain wholesome and glad all through the filming. He then fully transitioned into his character Lee Su Ho as he took on a chilly demeanor with obvious eyes and blunt speech.

Hwang In Yeob, who can be taking part in the character of Han Search engine marketing Joon, immediately caught everybody’s consideration along with his low voice. All of the actors who participated within the script studying performed into their characters exceptionally effectively.

After the studying was over, director Kim Sang Hyub commented that the method had helped him get a clearer image of the drama in his head. He added that he was trying ahead to filming after seeing how effectively the actors took on their characters as a result of they made it extra attention-grabbing than he had anticipated. He promised to work on making the capturing course of a enjoyable and thrilling one for everybody, and his assertion was adopted by applause from these on the studying.

The manufacturing workforce for “True Magnificence” said, “It was such a enjoyable script studying that we misplaced monitor of time.” They added, “We had been in a position to verify the chemistry between Moon Ga Younger, Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeob, in addition to the remainder of the solid, via this studying. We are going to see you once more with a drama full of candy pleasure and enjoyable this winter, so please look ahead to ‘True Magnificence.’”

“True Magnificence” will air its first episode in December and can be obtainable on Viki.

In the meantime, catch Moon Ga Younger in her newest drama "Discover Me in Your Reminiscence"

