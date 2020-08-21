Cha Eun Woo Talks About How His Fans Recently Gave Him Strength + Attending College With Co-Star Moon Ga Young

In a current interview and pictorial for Esquire journal, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo expressed appreciation for his followers and shared his ideas on his upcoming drama with Moon Ga Young.

Throughout his post-shoot interview, the idol-turned-actor described his followers’ help as his best supply of consolation and power.

“I believe what I felt in my coronary heart essentially the most was once I noticed followers’ feedback saying, ‘We’re all the time in your aspect, it doesn’t matter what,’” recalled Cha Eun Woo. “The phrases ‘it doesn’t matter what’ gave me a sure power.”

The ASTRO member was not too long ago confirmed to be starring in tvN’s upcoming drama adaptation of the favored webtoon “True Magnificence,” and he enthusiastically expressed his pleasure concerning the venture.

“The script was a lot enjoyable that I learn it a number of instances,” he mentioned. “It’s a complete page-turner.”

He added, “Every time I learn it, although I’ve already learn it earlier than, I discover myself laughing once more on the identical components.”

Cha Eun Woo additionally spoke extremely of his co-star Moon Ga Young, whom he already occurred to know from attending the identical faculty. Praising her performing abilities, he remarked, “As a result of [Moon Ga Young] has quite a lot of performing expertise, she does a extremely nice job performing as [her character] Joo Kyung.”

Exhibiting full confidence of their teamwork and their upcoming drama, he went on, “As a result of we already know one another from going to the identical faculty, I believe that we’ll have the ability to have enjoyable performing collectively, and I believe we’ll have the ability to present you a fantastic drama with nice characters.”

Watch Cha Eun Woo on the most recent episode of “Grasp within the Home” beneath!

