Cha Eun Woo Talks About “True Magnificence,” Support From ASTRO Members, Genres He Wants To Attempt, And More

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo just lately participated in a collection of interviews concerning the finish of his tvN drama “True Magnificence.”

Primarily based on the hit webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy a few lady named Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), a highschool pupil who makes use of make-up to cover her insecurities about her seems to be. Cha Eun Woo co-starred as Lee Su Ho, a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds.

In an interview with OSEN, he shared that he had felt pressured concerning the feedback that mentioned he regarded just like the webtoon character. He mentioned, “Because the webtoon was being revealed, [ASTRO member] Moonbin mentioned that the character regarded like me. I puzzled if that was true. Su Ho is a really cool character, so I believed we have been solely about 50 p.c related.”

He continued, “It wasn’t like I didn’t really feel the strain. I feel {that a} drama, which strikes in three dimensions, has a special enchantment from the webtoon, however we needed to carry to life what made the webtoon pleasurable.”

In an interview with Sports activities DongA, he mentioned, “‘True Magnificence’ had numerous parts from quite a lot of genres combined in, from comedy to motion to thriller to horror. It was an opportunity for me to not directly expertise all these completely different genres. Jang Hye Jin instructed me that I used to be good at comedy, that I used to be surprisingly humorous, and really useful that I strive comedy. PD [producing director] Kim Sang Hyup instructed me that I did motion effectively. I need to strive each genres sometime.”

He added, “I need to get away of the judgment that I can solely play cool-looking characters. I actually need to strive new issues. There’s numerous issues that I haven’t been in a position to present but. I feel that if I slowly reveal each, I’ll naturally break by way of that form of judgment. I’ve confidence that I can do a job that may break [my image] into items.”

In an interview with HeraldPOP, Cha Eun Woo shared that he had gotten numerous assist from the opposite ASTRO members. “Rocky and JinJin would ship me proof that they have been watching the printed,” he mentioned. “They’d additionally joke round and inform me to provide them spoilers for the following episode. Sanha and MJ would shout, ‘Lim Ju Gyeong! Ju Gyeong!’ each time they noticed me. Sanha likes to do impressions of me from the drama. Moonbin instructed me that I did the motion scenes within the drama effectively.”

About filming with the “True Magnificence” forged, he mentioned, “It was actually enjoyable to work with [Moon] Ga Younger and [Hwang] In Yeop. We had nice chemistry collectively and it was at all times actually enjoyable to be on set. The environment on set was very heat. It actually felt like we have been all associates at college. As a result of we’re throughout the identical age, we performed numerous jokes as effectively. I began trainee life after I was in highschool, so I’ve some regrets about lacking out on that, however I feel I skilled a little bit of faculty life with associates by way of this drama.”

In an interview with Maeil Kyungje, Cha Eun Woo talked about shedding tears on a latest episode of “Grasp within the Home” whereas speaking about marriage. He mentioned, “I discovered myself tearing up whereas listening to So Yi Hyun and In Gyo Jin. I used to be additionally stunned at myself. I believed that I in all probability regarded silly. It’s not that I had thought critically about getting married, however I used to be envious of the concept that these two individuals might be so completely happy collectively and share even their innermost ideas with one another.”

