Cha Tae Hyun Addresses His Past Controversy During Press Conference For His New Drama

On Might 12, the upcoming OCN drama “Crew Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” held a web based press convention.

“Crew Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” is a crime-oriented motion comedy a few screwball detective who will stick at nothing so as to catch the legal (Cha Tae Hyun) and an excessively zealous producer of an investigative crime TV present (Lee Solar Bin) who group as much as remedy unsolvable instances. The remainder of their ragtag group features a former legal profiler (Ji Seung Hyun), a former gangster (Yoon Kyung Ho), and a former autopsist on the Nationwide Forensic Service (Jung Sang Hoon).

That is Cha Tae Hyun’s first return to the general public eye in over a yr. In March 2019, it was reported that Cha Tae Hyun and Kim Jun Ho had engaged in playing over golf video games collectively, primarily based on textual content messages within the “2 Days & 1 Night time” group chatroom that have been obtained from Jung Joon Younger’s cellphone. On the time, Cha Tae Hyun issued an apology and clarified that the golf video games didn’t happen overseas and that the cash was instantly returned afterward. Each he and Kim Jun Ho stepped down from their packages, together with “2 Days & 1 Night time,” which went on indefinite hiatus till it was reformed with a brand new solid for Season 4.

On the press convention, Cha Tae Hyun mentioned, “The very first thing I wish to do is apologize. I’ll tackle as soon as once more the truth that I disillusioned many individuals, together with followers, as a result of I engaged in improper habits. By this incident, I’ll work even more durable to be an actor who acts in an upright method. I’m sorry.”

He added, “During my hiatus, I spent a number of time in reflection and regrets. I’m grateful for the great alternative that I’ve been given right here.”

That is Cha Tae Hyun’s first time taking part in a detective position. He mentioned, “I used to be anxious about taking part in my first detective character. My picture is totally completely different from the earlier detective characters who’ve appeared on OCN. The director mentioned that he wished to indicate a brand new facet of me and add a facet of comedy to the character of Jin Kang Ho. After I noticed the script, I understood why he had provided me the position.”

Director Kang Hyo Jin mentioned, “Cha Tae Hyun mentioned that he had by no means performed a detective position. I solid him as a result of I actually wished to know what it could seem like if he did.”

Cha Tae Hyun continued, “I feel that Jin Kang Ho has a refreshing high quality, like ingesting soda. We filmed a number of motion scenes for this venture. Will probably be very completely different from the motion scenes on OCN earlier than.”

The actor additionally talked in regards to the good chemistry among the many solid and mentioned, “It’s a present about crime investigation, however there have been instances when we couldn’t movie correctly for laughing. We’re a bit anxious that we would be the solely ones who discovered us humorous. There was a time after I couldn’t pronounce something correctly throughout filming, and it was as a result of Jung Sang Hoon was so humorous that my pronunciation went far and wide. There’s positively environment on set.”

“Crew Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” premieres on Might 23 and will likely be obtainable on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)