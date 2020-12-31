Cha Tae Hyun And Jo In Sung To Appear In New Variety Show

Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung might be teaming up for a brand new selection present!

On December 30, a consultant from tvN revealed to DongA.com that producing director (PD) Yoo Ho Jin is making ready for a brand new selection program through which Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung will seem. The variability present is scheduled to premiere within the first half of subsequent 12 months.

Beforehand, Cha Tae Hyun labored with PD Yoo Ho Jin on selection exhibits like “2 Days & 1 Night time,” “The place on Earth??,” and “Hometown Flex,” in addition to the drama “The Greatest Hit.” Cha Tae Hyun might be joined by his shut buddy Jo In Sung, who might be showing as a hard and fast solid member on a spread present for the primary time.

In the meantime, watch Cha Tae Hyun in his current drama “Crew Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” right here:

Watch Now

And watch Jo In Sung within the movie “The Nice Battle” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews