Cha Tae Hyun And Lovelyz’s Mijoo Crack Up “Working Man” Cast With Stories Of How They Ended Up On The “BFF Particular”

Cha Tae Hyun and Lovelyz’s Mijoo amused the forged of “Working Man” with their tales of how they wound up on the newest episode!

On the December 6 broadcast of the SBS selection present, Cha Tae Hyun, Mijoo, Yang Dong Geun, Jang Dong Min, and TXT‘s Yeonjun and Huening Kai all appeared as friends on this system’s “BFF Particular.”

The “Working Man” workers shocked the forged members by asserting that Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Kwang Soo, HaHa and Ji Suk Jin, and Tune Ji Hyo and Yang Se Chan had been paired up as “BFFs,” with Tune Ji Hyo hilariously protesting that her relationship with Yang Se Chan was “strictly enterprise.”

The workers then launched Cha Tae Hyun as Kim Jong Kook’s BFF, as the 2 stars are famously shut pals. Shocked to see his pal make an look, Kim Jong Kook complained, “We simply talked on the cellphone a day or two in the past. Why didn’t you inform me you have been going to be on the present?” Cha Tae Hyun cracked everybody up by replying, “You didn’t ask!”

Kim Jong Kook went on to ask Cha Tae Hyun if he had a movie popping out quickly, to which the actor replied, “I’m on a range present tour.” Referring to his quite a few latest visitor appearances on selection packages, Cha Tae Hyun added with amusing, “One reporter described me in an article as a ‘selection hitchhiker.’”

As for a way he wound up on the present, Cha Tae Hyun joked, “I instantly bought a name asking me to seem on ‘Working Man,’ and I couldn’t consider any excuse to say no.”

The subsequent visitor to reach was Mijoo, whom the workers launched because the BFF of Jun So Min, her co-star from the brand new tvN selection present “The Sixth Sense.”

When requested how she had ended up showing as a visitor, Mijoo shared, “I instantly bought a name from [Jun] So Min. She stated, ‘Mijoo, I’m calling you to brag about one thing, so I can take credit score. I bought you on ‘Working Man’!”

As everybody burst out laughing, the opposite “Working Man” members teased Jun So Min by saying, “You’re the worst! You’ve picked up dangerous habits [from the older cast members].”

