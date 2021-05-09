Cha Tae Hyun Opens Up About His Past Struggles With Panic Disorder

Cha Tae Hyun spoke about his experience with panic disorder on the latest episode of MBN’s variety show “National Bang Bang Cook Cook.”

The actor team members Cha Tae Hyun, Jang Hyuk, and Lee Sang Yeob were heading back after buying groceries when the driver Lee Sang Yeob took the wrong turn and caused their journey back to take longer than planned. To kill time, Jang Hyuk began a mini talk show in the car and asked Cha Tae Hyun when he had the hardest time while acting.

Cha Tae Hyun responded, “It was when I was mentally having a hard time, irrespective of my acting. Because of my panic disorder, I’d faint and go to the hospital all the time.”

He then talked about the first time he fainted from a panic attack around 10 years ago. He shared, “I first fainted when I went to the United States a long time ago as an MC. I fainted 30 minutes before the broadcast, so I couldn’t do the first part of the event.” The actor added that he had started feeling unwell since he was on the airplane to the United States and has trouble flying in a plane to this day. “I still haven’t been able to go to the United States after that time,” he commented.

Cha Tae Hyun spoke about his efforts to overcome the disorder, explaining that he appeared on KBS’s “Where on Earth?” to overcome his fear of long flights. “Where on Earth?” was a travel variety show where Cha Tae Hyun, Ji Jin Hee, Bae Jung Nam, and Jo Se Ho traveled to natural wonders like deserts around the world.

Jang Hyuk asked, “Is it possible to overcome it?” and Cha Tae Hyun replied, “No, but it’s something like this. It’s true that when people are struggling too much, they will take medication or get therapy. It’s all good, but in the end, you’re the one who has to overcome it. So I keep knocking. I know it’s going to be hard, but I still take it on. Even if I make it through that, it doesn’t mean I’ve overcome it. You never know when it’ll come back. But it’s getting gradually less frightening.”

