Cha Tae Hyun Shows Love For His Friend Ahn Jae Wook’s New Drama “Mouse”

Cha Tae Hyun made a considerate present of assist for his good friend Ahn Jae Wook’s newest drama!

Ahn Jae Wook is at present starring alongside Lee Seung Gi within the new tvN drama “Mouse,” a thriller thriller set in a world the place people can determine psychopaths via a DNA take a look at on a fetus in a mom’s womb.

On March 13, the actor took to Instagram to disclose that his longtime good friend Cha Tae Hyun had despatched a espresso truck to the set of his drama to cheer him on. Posting a number of pictures of himself posing fortunately in entrance of the truck, Ahn Jae Wook added within the hashtags, “Cha Tae Hyun,” “an excellent actor,” “thanks,” “I like you, youthful brother,” and “let’s keep robust.”

The espresso truck despatched by Cha Tae Hyun bears a banner that reads, “Rooting for actor Ahn Jae Wook and the drama ‘Mouse’! From Cha Tae Hyun.” In the meantime, the cup sleeves emblazoned with Ahn Jae Wook’s face learn, “Let’s go, actor Ahn Jae Wook!!! From Cha Tae Hyun.”

Watch Ahn Jae Wook in “Mouse” with subtitles under!

