Cha Tae Hyun Speaks Honestly About How He Felt During His Hiatus

Cha Tae Hyun truthfully revealed his emotions about his playing controversy and hiatus from early final yr.

On August 21, Kim Gura uploaded a video with Cha Tae Hyun on his official YouTube channel titled “When Kim Gura Who Likes Golf Meets Cha Tae Hyun.”

In March 2019, it was reported that Cha Tae Hyun and Kim Joon Ho had engaged in playing over golf video games collectively, based mostly on textual content messages within the “2 Days & 1 Night time” group chatroom that have been obtained from Jung Joon Younger’s telephone. On the time, Cha Tae Hyun issued an apology and clarified that the golf video games didn’t happen overseas and that the cash was instantly returned afterward. Each he and Kim Joon Ho stepped down from their packages, and Cha Tae Hyun went on hiatus for over a yr.

Kim Gura requested Cha Tae Hyun what he did throughout this hiatus, to which he responded, “I walked by the Han River so much. I naturally began sporting a watch that doubled as a pedometer,” and laughed. He added, “I believed so much whereas resting and heard all types of feedback.”

Cha Tae Hyun additionally defined his embarrassment on the quantity of assist he obtained. He commented, “Everybody was supporting me, and I heard numerous comforting feedback. Numerous producing administrators (PDs) left me textual content messages. I used to be embarrassed. In the end, I had made a mistake, so I used to be a bit embarrassed that I stored getting supported and comforted.”

The actor made his return to the general public eye with the latest OCN drama “Staff Bulldog: Off-Responsibility Investigation” and selection program “Hometown Flex.” Concerning “Hometown Flex,” Cha Tae Hyun remarked, “The visitors are actually necessary. What I like most is that the visitors get pleasure from themselves a lot.” He added that because it solely has 12 episodes, he feels much less pressured by viewership scores.

Kim Gura requested Cha Tae Hyun whether or not he performs golf now, and he casually responded, “I do play golf. I don’t have numerous time nowadays, so I can’t play typically, however I go when I’ve time.”

He continued, “After the problem arose due to golf, I couldn’t go for some time. If I went, who is aware of what sort of feedback I’d hear. However there was a time once I obtained numerous consolation and encouragement on the golf course. Folks I didn’t even know have been cheering me on. I used to be so embarrassed.”

