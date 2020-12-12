Cha Tae Hyun Talks About His Relationship With His Wife And Why He Appears On Variety Shows

Cha Tae Hyun appeared as a visitor on the December 11 broadcast of JTBC’s “Tenting Vibes”!

Through the broadcast, Cha Tae Hyun talked about his marriage. The members of the present had been shocked after they discovered he acquired married on the age of 31 to his spouse, whom he fell for at first sight and began courting after they had been in eleventh grade. At their response, Cha Tae Hyun confessed he felt actually burdened about being labeled as a “romantic man” for having married his highschool sweetheart.

Cha Tae Hyun additionally talked about the truth that he carries his spouse’s hand-written letter in his pockets. He defined, “She wrote that letter as a result of she felt sorry for me. She helped me rather a lot once I was affected by panic dysfunction. It comforts me, in order that’s why I carry it round. But it surely’s not like I learn it every single day.”

Then he revealed one story from after they had been courting. He shared he as soon as stopped filming and went to Jeju Island as a result of she needed to finish their relationship. He mentioned, “If I didn’t go, it might’ve been the tip of us. I needed to go and apologize one way or the other. I advised the employees one thing got here up at house and went to Jeju Island.”

The actor shared the rationale why she needed to interrupt up with him. He mentioned, “We dated for a very long time in highschool, and we determined to get married after we had been 30 years outdated. However after my hit movie ‘My Sassy Lady’ did very well, I didn’t get so fortunate with my different tasks. Every time we tried to get married, one thing didn’t work out. I needed to get married after showing in a success venture, but it surely didn’t work out. That’s why I stored pushing aside our marriage ceremony.”

In regards to the cause why he seems on selection exhibits typically, Cha Tae Hyun mentioned, “There was just one cause I appeared in ‘2 Days & 1 Night time.’ I went on that present when my son Soo Chan was younger, and I hoped that he could be common till he went to highschool. If I simply seem in films, then individuals received’t actually know me. That’s why I’ve to be on selection exhibits.”

