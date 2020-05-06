Cha Tae Hyun To Join New tvN Variety Show By Former “2 Days & 1 Evening” PD

Cha Tae Hyun shall be becoming a member of a brand new selection present!

On Might 6, an leisure trade supply reported, “Producing director (PD) Yoo Ho Jin is making ready for a brand new tvN selection program titled ‘Seoul Bumpkin’ (working title). Cha Tae Hyun would be the MC.”

In response to the report, a consultant from tvN confirmed, “The brand new tvN selection program ‘Seoul Bumpkin’ directed by PD Yoo Ho Jin will function friends going again to their hometown to have the members expertise life in that city. Cha Tae Hyun shall be starring in this system, and the present will greet viewers with its premiere this summer time.”

Beforehand, PD Yoo Ho Jin directed the third season of KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Evening.” Final 12 months, he deliberate and directed tvN’s “Wednesday Music Playlist.” Moreover, along with working with Cha Tae Hyun on “2 Days & 1 Evening,” he additionally co-directed “The Greatest Hit” with the actor, making viewers extremely anticipate their upcoming collaboration.

Within the meantime, catch “The Greatest Hit” beneath:

Watch Now

Watch a latest episode of “2 Days & 1 Evening“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews