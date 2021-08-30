Chad Daybell’s Youngsters Shield Their Dad, Say He Was once ‘Framed’

REXBURG – Chad Daybell’s kids say their father was once “framed” and had not anything to do with the deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Garth Daybell, Emma Murray, Seth Daybell, Leah Murphy and Mark Daybell spoke to ’48 Hours’ of their first interview since their father’s case made nationwide information. It airs Wednesday as a part of an episode known as “The Secrets and techniques of Chad Daybell’s Yard.”



Daybell was once arrested in June 2020 after the stays of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan had been discovered buried on his assets. The youngsters’s mom, Lori Vallow, married Daybell in November 2019 — weeks after his first spouse, Tammy Daybell, was once discovered useless of their Salem house.

CBS Information correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti spoke to the Daybell children, and in a preview launched Monday, Leah Murphy says, “The time has come once we want to proportion our tale.”

“My father wishes any person who’s a voice for him. To let other folks know what’s actual – what we all know,” Emma Murray instructed Vigliotti.

The youngsters have remained slightly quiet for the previous 18 months, however Murray, Garth and Seth attended their father’s arraignment on June 9. They wore mask and sat in the back of Daybell like he pleaded now not in charge to more than one fees, together with first diploma homicide. are prosecutors searching for the demise penalty in his case.

Garth Daybell, Emma Murray and Seth Daybell attend their father’s arraignment on June 9, 2021. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“The entirety that occurs – it’s more or less soul-consuming,” Garth says within the ’48 Hours’ preview. “I take into accounts it each day.”

When Vigliotti asks the youngsters if their father performed a component in JJ and Tylee’s deaths, all of them instantly solution, “No.”

“How is it imaginable that two kids had been discovered buried for your father’s yard and that he had not anything to do with them?” the reporter asks Murray. She replies, “He’s been framed.”

Lori Vallow Daybell additionally faces more than one fees, together with first-degree homicide, however her case stays on hang till she’s discovered are compatible for trial. A standing convention for her is scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m. EastIdahoNews.com will livestream the listening to.

Chad Daybell has renounced his proper to a fast trial and a listening to may be scheduled in his case on Monday. It’s been sealed by means of Pass judgement on Steven Boyce and isn’t open to the general public. Daybell’s subsequent court docket look is a listening to on October 5 and six. EastIdahoNews.com will livestream the court cases.

’48 Hours’ airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. MT on CBS.