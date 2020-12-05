Chadwick Boseman to Receive MTV Hero for the Ages Award (TV Roundup)

In at the moment’s TV information roundup, MTV introduced plans to honor Chadwick Boseman with a hero for the ages award, and Bravo introduced the launch date for “The Actual Housewives of Potomac” Season 5 reunion.

DATES

Bravo will premiere “The Actual Housewives of Potomac” Season 5 reunion on Dec. 13 at 9:15 p.m., with host Andy Cohen. Throughout the occasion, solid members together with Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo will share revelations and perception into a few of the drama that unfolded all through the season. Damaged into three elements, the reunion can even air new episodes on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. The drama between Candiace and Monique continues, and the girls’s husbands be part of them for the remaining installment.

GREENLIGHTS

Apple TV Plus has ordered a docuseries following aggressive surfers from the World Surf League as they combat to stay a part of the WSL Championship Tour. From Field to Field Movies and WSL, the six-part sequence will cowl each women and men participating in the sport, in addition to varied subjects essential to the oceans: eco-conservation, sustainability and marine preservation. Documenting started at the moment in Hawaii, however will journey the globe together with the tour. Paul Martin and Erik Logan function government producers for the presently untitled docuseries.

AWARD SHOWS

MTV has chosen to posthumously honor “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman with the hero for the ages award at the “MTV Film & TV Awards: Best of All Time,” an occasion going down at 8 p.m. on Dec. 6. Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. — two actors from Marvel‘s “Avengers” franchise who starred alongside Boseman — will current the award, which honors an actor with heroic qualities each on and off the display. The present is hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and is ready to honor movie and TV accomplishments from the current again to the Nineteen Eighties. Unique footage from 2021 releases can even be performed throughout the broadcast.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Crown Media Household Networks introduced the appointment of Lara Richardson as chief advertising officer for the firm. Richardson will oversee advertising features, from furthering the Crown Media model to serving to develop the manufacturers of every particular person model for channels in the firm. She’s going to report to Wonya Lucas, CEO and president of Crown Media Household Networks. Prior to the new place, Richardson held the title of group government vp of selling for the Discovery and Science Channel. Earlier in her profession, she served as TLC’s vp of artistic.

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will function former president Barack Obama, Sienna Miller and Liam Gallagher tonight, whereas Frequent and Andrea Bocelli will be part of “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.”