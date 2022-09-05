Chadwick Boseman wins a posthumous Emmy Award for What If…? marvel

the deceased Chadwick Boseman has won an Emmy Award posthumous for his work as Star-Lord T’Challa in What If…? and he has added another accolade to his incredible career.

Boseman, who died in 2020 at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer, won the award at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Marvel Studios celebrated the moment on Twitter saying: “Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the extraordinary work of our King, the late Chadwick Boseman. #Emmys“

Boseman won the award in a category that included other highly talented performers, including Moon Knight’s F. Murray Abraham, Bridgerton’s Julie Andrews, Big Mouth’s Maya Rudolph, Central Park’s Stanley Tucci, and What If’s Jeffrey Wright. …? The late actress Jessica Walter was also nominated for her work in Archer.

According to Deadline, Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for her husband and shared a few words.

“When I found out that Chad was nominated I started thinking about everything that was going on in the world and in our world and being so amazed at his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things I would ever work on It was something so important for him and for the world, but also something new,” dijo Simone Ledward. “You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask yourself what if? What if the universe conspires on my behalf? What if it’s me? Chad would be honored and I am honored on his behalf.”“, said.

Boseman won a Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for his performance in Mother of the Blues. He was nominated for Best Actor at the 2021 Oscars for the same role, but lost out to Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

Although Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will star someone else, Boseman’s presence will continue to be felt throughout the film, as evidenced by his emotional and shocking first trailer.