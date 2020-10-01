Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Backside’ Unveiled

Netflix has unveiled first look photos of the late Chadwick Boseman’s ultimate movie, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” set for launch on Dec. 18. Within the photographs launched through Twitter, the late “Black Panther” star is suited up in a tuxedo, performing music on stage with co-star Viola Davis.

Based mostly on August Wilson’s award-winning play of the identical identify, the movie follows the story of trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey, portrayed by Davis. Set in 1927 Chicago, the film grapples with problems with race, music, relationships and the exploitation of Black recording artists.

Boseman performed Ma’s boyfriend Levee, a younger, formidable trumpeter who aspired to make his personal mark within the music business.

The movie is directed by George C. Wolfe, the two-time Tony-winning director behind “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” and “Usher in ‘da Noise, Usher in ‘da Funk.” Wolfe additionally served because the creative director of The Public Theater from 1993 to 2004.

Different forged members embody Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts. The upcoming movie was produced by Todd Black, Denzel Washington and Dany Wolf, and the screenwriter is Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Boseman died on Aug. 28 after being recognized with stage 3 colon most cancers in 2016. He stored his battle with most cancers a secret, and over 4 years it progressed to stage 4, his household later revealed. Though he by no means spoke publicly about his prognosis, he labored via remedy for a lot of his movie profession.

On Monday, Boseman’s “21 Bridges” co-star Sienna Miller revealed that the late actor shared a portion of his wage from the movie together with her so she might proceed working as a co-producer of the challenge. As remembrances of Boseman proceed to pour in, Disneyland additionally unveiled a model new mural to honor Boseman.