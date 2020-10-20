Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Backside’ Trailer Released

Chadwick Boseman’s last movie, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” has launched its first trailer, during which the late actor is suited up in a tuxedo, performing blues music with co-star Viola Davis.

The movie, based mostly on August Wilson’s award-winning play of the identical title, shares the story of trailblazing blues artist Ma Rainey, portrayed by Davis. Set in Chicago in 1927, the musicians grapple with problems with race, music, relationships and the exploitation of Black recording artists.

The late Boseman portrayed Ma’s band member Levee, an formidable trumpeter who aspired to make his personal mark within the Chicago music scene by placing a recent spin on old school songs.

The movie is helmed by George C. Wolfe, who received Tony awards for guiding the play “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” and the musical “Herald ‘da Noise, Herald ‘da Funk.” Wolfe additionally served because the creative director of The Public Theater from 1993 to 2004.

Different solid members embrace Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts. The upcoming movie was produced by Todd Black, Denzel Washington and Dany Wolf, and the screenwriter is Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Boseman was identified with stage 3 colon most cancers in 2016, and ultimately it progressed to stage 4, his household revealed after his demise. Though he by no means spoke publicly about his analysis, he labored by means of his remedy for a lot of his movie profession. Netflix may make a push for a posthumous Oscar nomination for Boseman within the supporting actor class. The late actor could have one other Oscar contender with Spike Lee and Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods;” if he had been nominated twice, Boseman would develop into the primary actor with two posthumous performing nods.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” is about for launch on Dec. 18 on Netflix.