Chadwick Boseman’s Tweet Is Twitter’s Most-Liked Tweet of All Time

The ultimate tweet posted to Chadwick Boseman’s Twitter account is now the most-liked publish in Twitter historical past.

The social media firm made the announcement on Saturday afternoon, following the stunning demise of Boseman on Friday night time because of colon most cancers.

“Followers are coming collectively on Twitter to have fun the life of Chadwick Boseman, and the tweet despatched from his account final night time is now probably the most appreciated tweet of all time on Twitter,” the corporate stated in a press release.

Twitter additionally reinstated the “Black Panther” hashtag emoji within the wake of the star’s demise.

“Followers are additionally working to prepare ‘Black Panther’ Twitter watch events utilizing #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever, so Twitter has turned the unique #BlackPanther emoji again on so followers can watch and speak about his legacy collectively,” Twitter stated.

The tweet asserting Boseman’s demise was posted at 10:11 p.m. on Friday, and at the moment has greater than 5.6 million likes and a couple of.9 million retweets on the time of this text’s publication.

“It’s with immeasurable grief that we affirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was identified with stage III colon most cancers in 2016, and battled with it these final Four years because it progressed to stage IV,” the tweet introduced.

Beforehand, the most-liked tweet on Twitter was from former President Barack Obama, who shared the Nelson Mandela quote, “Nobody is born hating one other individual as a result of of the colour of his pores and skin or his background or his faith.” The tweet was posted on Aug. 12, 2017, the identical day because the lethal Charlottesville, Va., automobile assault at a protest in opposition to white supremacists.

Obama’s former record-holding tweet has 4.three million likes and 1.6 million retweets.

After Boseman’s demise, Obama was one of the numerous individuals to publish a tribute to the actor, who performed Jackie Robinson within the movie “42.”

“Chadwick got here to the White Home to work with children when he was enjoying Jackie Robinson,” the previous president wrote. “You would inform immediately that he was blessed. To be younger, gifted, and Black; to make use of that energy to present them heroes to look as much as; to do all of it whereas in ache – what a use of his years.”