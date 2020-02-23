Chadwick earns first super license points in Asian F3

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Jamie Chadwick earned her first points towards a System One superlicense on Sunday after ending fourth total in the Asian F3 sequence on the Buriram circuit in Thailand.

FILE PHOTO: Motorsports – W Collection – Manufacturers Hatch – Manufacturers Hatch, West Kingsdown, Britain – August 11, 2019 Jamie Chadwick of Nice Britain celebrates profitable the W Collection championship REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Picture

The 21-year-old W Collection champion and Asian F3 race winner secured 10 points towards the 40 wanted over a three-year interval to have the ability to compete in System One.

The all-female W Collection will even provide license points this 12 months, after an inaugural season with none in 2019, and the 2020 champion set to realize 15.

With 25 points, a driver can participate in Friday first apply at grand prix weekends and Chadwick would qualify for that if she retains her title.

Dutch driver Joey Alders received the Asian F3 title for 18 super license points with Pink Bull junior driver Jack Doohan, son of five-times 500cc motorbike champion Mick, runner-up and Russian Nikita Mazepin third.

No lady has competed in System One since 1976 however Chadwick, a growth driver for the Williams crew, is elevating hopes that she may very well be the one to finish that lengthy absence.

She will even drive an all-electric Jaguar System E automotive at a rookie check in Marrakesh on March 1.

Individually, the W Collection introduced on Sunday that its 2020 drivers will bear a coaching program with the assistance of consultants together with retired Olympic heptathlon gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill and snooker champion Jimmy White.

White, the present snooker world seniors champion, will “reveal the artwork of focus and precision”, sequence organizers mentioned.

The first race of the W Collection season is in St Petersburg, Russia, in Could.

