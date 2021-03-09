Chae Soo Bin In Talks For New Police Drama Along With Kang Daniel

Chae Soo Bin could also be starring in a brand new drama with Kang Daniel!

On March 9, a supply from King Kong by Starship revealed, “Chae Soo Bin has acquired the provide to star in ‘Our Police Course,’ and she or he is positively reviewing the provide.”

“Our Police Course” (literal title) will revolve round younger adults born within the 12 months 2000 making their means by way of school life in their very own unapologetic methods at one of the vital conservative universities in Korea.

Beforehand, it was reported that Kang Daniel was in talks to play the function of Wi Seung Hyun, an honors freshman beginning out on the Korean Nationwide Police College. He admires his father, who’s the Commissioner of the Gyeonggi Dongbu Police Company. He units out on following in his father’s footsteps however runs into hurdles as he will get concerned with a lady named Go Eun Gang.

“Our Police Course” will likely be written by scriptwriter Lee Ha Na, who was acknowledged for her writing abilities by way of KBS’s and MBC’s screenplay contests, and will probably be helmed by producing director (PD) Kim Byung Soo, who labored on “Hwayugi” and “He Is Psychometric.” Studio and New will likely be in command of the manufacturing, and the broadcasting channel is at present beneath dialogue together with world OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms as an possibility.

Final 12 months, Chae Soo Bin starred in tvN’s “A Piece of Your Thoughts” with Jung Hae In, and she or he additionally acted the play “Grandpa Henry and Me.”

In the meantime, watch “A Piece of Your Thoughts” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)