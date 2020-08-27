Chai asks for Rs 35 crore from film director, calling himself an underworld don …

Mumbai: The accused, who demanded Rs 35 crore by sending threatening messages to film director and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, has been arrested from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. Police gave this information on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan identified the accused as Milind B., 34, a resident of Diva town in Thane. Tulsankar, who works as a tea seller. Also Read – Mafia don Ravi Pujari was arrested in Bengaluru, South Africa

According to the investigation, Tulsankar sent threatening messages to Manjrekar as a henchman of jailed mafia don Abu Salem from 23 to 25 August. He demanded Rs 35 crore as forcible money to be given through hawala and warned Manjrekar that if they did not listen to him, they would suffer serious consequences.

Manjrekar approached the Dadar police and then the case was led by the Anti Extortion Cell, which started an investigation with three teams spread across Thane and Ratnagiri. Using technology, he finally managed to track down the accused in Khed town in Tulsankar, Ratnagiri. After this, the accused was brought to Mumbai. He was produced before a court, which has sent him to police custody till September 2.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he was inspired by a video of extortion of a mafia don on social media and through a website he obtained Manjrekar’s number. Pathan said that it is being investigated whether Tulsankar had made a similar call with another person.