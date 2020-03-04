General News

Chainlink (LINK) Nears $5 All-Time High Unfazed by Bitcoin Price Slump

March 4, 2020
Bitcoin and most altcoins haven’t begun to completely recuperate from closing week’s Coronavirus pushed meltdown nonetheless LINK bucked the fad, rallying double-digits since Feb. 25



Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

