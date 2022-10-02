“Chainsaw Man”, “Parasyte” and more horror anime to watch on Crunchyroll this month

Denji is a poor young man who must work as a demon hunter to pay off his late father’s debt to the Yakuza. (Crunchyroll)

The season of Halloween! With the beginning of October, horror marathons of animated movies, series and productions also take place. In the case of the latter, the genre that stands out the most is anime, because horror titles are a must for anyone who is a fan of the world of Japanese animation. What horror stories can be seen in Crunchyroll?

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Chainsaw Man – Premiere October 11

The highly anticipated series based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s popular manga is finally coming this month to streaming. Set in a supernatural world of demons manifesting from the collective means of humanity, the story follows a teenager from humble beginnings named Denji. He is a demon hunter who makes a pact with his pet devil, Pochita, to be resurrected and become “Chainsaw Man”. The release of the episodes will be weekly.

The first chapter of “Chainsaw Man” will be shown on October 11. (Crunchyroll)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Released in theaters just in March of this year, the film derived from the anime Jujutsu Kaisen It was released digitally through Crunchyroll. Here we meet Yuta Okkotsu, a shy and insecure high school student, and his journey to enroll in the mysterious Tokyo Academy of Magic under the tutelage of Satoru Gojo. The manga from which the plot originated consists of a prequel to the original publication and narrates the adventures of Gege Akutami. The film was a worldwide success and grossed $180 million at the global box office.

In March 2022, “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” hit theaters in Latin America. (Crunchyroll)

Tokyo Ghoul Seasons 1 and 2

In a city of Tokyo threatened by the presence of ghouls (supernatural beings that survive on human flesh), Ken Kaneki thinks he has found love for the first time in his life. Rize Kamishiro is beautiful and very kind; however, she does not turn out to be who the young man expects… she is a ghoul that will attack him savagely until almost killing him. Kaneki survives, but is never the same after this traumatic event. It has two seasons that premiered between 2014 and 2015 with a total of 24 episodes between them.

The two seasons of the animated fiction were a success in Japan. (Crunchyroll)

Parasyte -the maxim-

“Mysterious and brutal murders begin to occur on Earth. People don’t know it, but they are caused by some kind of parasites that have arrived. Little by little they begin to possess humans by entering through their ears and nostrils, adhering to their brains. One of these parasites named Migi only manages to control the right arm of a high school student named Shinichi Izumi, and no matter how hard he tries, he cannot completely dominate him. Over time, both learn to coexist and fight against other parasites that consider humans as mere food”, this is how this terrifying title is described in the official premise. It has 24 chapters.

“Parasyte -the maxim-” contains bloody scenes and features monstrous elements. (Crunchyroll)

Soul Eater

Based on the successful manga by Atsushi Ohkubo, the anime is considered to be among the best of the early 2000s. The events take place at Shibusen School, where students train to be human warriors or weapons. To turn their weapons into a “Death Scythe” (used only by shinigami), three teams must collect the souls of 99 criminals and one witch. Maka and Soul are classmates and battle companions who will join forces against any threat that appears in their environment. It consists of a season of 51 episodes.

The anime series has a dark and comic tone to narrate the adventures of its protagonists. (Crunchyroll)

KEEP READING:

Watch the trailer for Suzume no Tojimarithe new from the director of Your Name

The egg series already has its own show on Netflix: look at the preview and release date

Claymore, Ouran High School Host Club y Hunter x Hunterthe animes that arrive on Netflix after an agreement