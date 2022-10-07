“Chainsaw Man”: the anime of the year? Our impressions of the first episode

Denji is a poor young man who must work as a demon hunter to pay off his late father’s debt to the Yakuza. (Crunchyroll)

At the end of 2020, MAP announced that he would handle the adaptation of the manga Chainsaw Mancreated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, and the expectations became much higher. And not for nothing when it comes to the animation studio behind it. Jujutsu Kaisen and the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin. His neat style focused on depicting the action in detail is also felt in this gore anime that explores horror and dark fantasy.

At first, we meet Denji and his demonic pet, Pochita, a friendship that puts a ray of light in this crude story. From the beginning, the teenager tells –as a narrative– how he has survived all this time: he has sold a kidney, his right eye and a testicle. Despite this, he continues to live in poverty, while continuing to pay the debt to the Yakuza left behind by his deceased father facing demons. These terrifying creatures are born from people’s nightmares and, yes, there is a Tomato Devil.

The young blonde always dreams of one day doing the same things as other boys his age, like falling in love or eating a good jam sandwich. From the first moment, it is painful to see the precarious situation and the difficulties that he has faced since childhood, a stage of his life in which he also crossed paths with his faithful companion. Showing his big heart, he helps this dog (the Chainsaw Demon) and they make a pact.

The agreement between Denji and Pochita is the central point of the pilot episode of Chainsaw Man. When he responds to the call of the mob boss, he falls into the trap of a demon that turns humans into zombies in exchange for power. The betrayal ends up crushing the teen’s credulity and innocence. Cruelly, he is killed and torn to pieces, details that the animation does not hesitate to show and faithfully reflects based on the original material of the Japanese comic.

The light of hope returns at this moment when the protagonist and his chainsaw dog are thrown into a garbage can as mere useless remains. Pochita here makes use of his power to tell Denji that his only wish is to see how he fulfills his longed-for dreams in the future, so he will bring him back to life by merging with his humanity. Upon awakening, Denji wears a chainsaw strap on his chest which, when pulled, fully unleashes his power.

Towards the end, the first encounter with the demon slayer Makima occurs, whom Denji sees and asks for a hug. He grew up without the love of other people, so, believing that these were his last moments, he cried out for someone else’s affection. However, he does not die and the mysterious woman offers him two options: be annihilated or work for her formally as a demon hunter.

The animated close-ups of Chainsaw Man they propose a dark and empty view of the city, and the brightest element in this context is Denji, with his clothes, the blond hair and the company of a chainsaw-headed demon dog. The character even becomes more cartoonish than the rest, bordering on the main characteristic of any shonen– A friendly and slightly goofy male lead.

But the atmosphere itself is very gloomy, with a hint of horror stories found within other anime genres. Melancholy and sadness are very present sensations in the story since we are introduced to the world of Denji. Also, the fights are extremely bloody, a decision made by MAP so as not to censor the gore scenes that are, in large part, the essence of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga.

