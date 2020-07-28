Chainsmokers Draw Heat for Crowd Proximity at Hamptons Drive-In Show

The place there’s smoke, there’s positively the fireplace of social media response, at least, because the Chainsmokers are taking warmth for a controversial charity fundraiser held within the Hamptons at a 100-acre lot remodeled right into a drive-in for the live performance.

Because of the priority over the “Protected & Sound” fundraiser, one state official has jumped in to demand solutions. New York well being commissioner Howard Zucker wrote to Southampton city supervisor Jay Schneiderman Monday saying he was “drastically disturbed” concerning the live performance. “I’m at a loss as to how the City of Southampton might have issued a allow for such an occasion, how they believed it was authorized and never an apparent public well being risk,” Zucker wrote within the letter, which was excerpted by BuzzFeed Information. Zucker steered that at some level “it turned clear violations have been rampant.”

Video snippets posted on social media current a blended bag, displaying concertgoers dancing in shut proximity to 1 one other close to the stage — albeit not within the shoulder-to-shoulder, packed situations that prompted widespread outrage after being seen at latest general-admission concert events by Chase Rice, Chris Janson and Nice White. The two,000 attendees at the Hamptons present have been requested to stay adjoining to their automobiles in designated parking areas, and live performance organizers insist most or all did, though dancers have been far more seen at the entrance of the stage than vehicles in movies that appeared. Photographs and movies from the occasion present some attendees carrying masks, although they look like within the minority.

Viewers at Chainsmokers drive-in live performance

The profit was an elite occasion, price-wise, with per-car ticket costs beginning at $1250, and the tremendous VIP package deal topping out at $25,000. Proceeds have been earmarked for No Child Hungry, Southampton Recent Air Dwelling and the Kids’s Medical Fund of New York.

In response to the backlash, occasion organizers In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise launched a press release elaborating on what they characterised as correct security precautions. The assertion mentioned, partly. that the present “adopted the rules created by the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention. … Previous to the occasion, all company have been instructed to self-monitor their temperature every day for two weeks main as much as the occasion, sustaining a temperature beneath 99.5° F (37.5° C). …. Upon arrival, people inside every automotive had their temperatures taken and have been additionally offered complimentary face masks earlier than driving to their designated 20′ x 20′ spot. Friends have been additionally instructed that they’d not be allowed to depart their designed spots for any motive aside from to make use of the restroom amenities.”

The Hamptons: The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” live performance final evening. No social-distancing throughout a pandemic. We could also be doomed…pic.twitter.com/rreahTaK0p — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020

In accordance with one of many occasion organizers, In The Know Expertise, there have been dividers within the pit part, though they’re solely sometimes seen within the pictures attendees posted from the occasion.

Goldman Sachs chief government David Solomon was the assist act for the Chainsmokers within the guise of his alter-ego, EDM DJ D-Sol.

This irresponsibility of the chainsmokers having any type of occasion within the present local weather is totally appalling. I’m not happy with you risking everybody’s lives simply to allow them to watch you press an area bar all evening. — Steven Walker (@positivesteven) July 27, 2020

Drive-in concert events have turn out to be extra widespread in the course of the pandemic, together with a collection of latest Reside Nation-sponsored reveals in stadium or amphitheater concert events tons, headlined by Brad Paisley, Jon Pardi and Nelly, in addition to excursions by nation, Christian and EDM artists in precise drive-in theaters across the South and Midwest. Up till now, the drive-in reveals, with supposed better enforcement of social distancing, haven’t drawn the identical type of scrutiny or scorn as standing-room-only reveals that native promoters have placed on.

The Chainsmokers are scheduled to carry comparable occasions in Miami, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago and Atlanta.