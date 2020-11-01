Chairman Ando Hiroyasu Says Tokyo Festival Must Remain Competitive

In his opening message for Wednesday’s Asian Movie Awards, Tokyo Worldwide Movie Festival chairman Ando Hiroyasu quoted “Macbeth”: “The night time is lengthy that by no means finds the day.”

Whereas the AFA occasion was held on-line, for Tokyo, it appears that evidently daybreak has already arrived. Regardless of preliminary issues, this yr’s pageant will play to cinemas working at full capability, after Japan’s authorities relaxed its COVID-19 tips.

Ando isn’t taking something with no consideration, although. “I’m simply hoping we are able to make it by way of the subsequent week with none issues,” he says.

Because of the difficulties of convening a global jury this yr, the pageant’s three foremost competitors sections have been merged right into a single class. Ando launched a variety committee to select the movies, and there shall be only one prize, the Viewers Award.

“Considered one of our objectives this yr is to encourage a number of individuals to go to the cinema, so I believe it’s good to make the viewers the celebrities of the occasion,” he says.

Appointed Tokyo’s inaugural chairman in July final yr, the veteran diplomat and former Japan Basis president was making ready to shake issues up even earlier than COVID-19 occurred.

“I’ve had it identified by varied those who TIFF’s international standing seems to be slipping, so I believe adjustments should be made,” he says.

One other new addition is Asia Lounge, a collection of Zoom webinars between filmmakers from Japan and the remainder of Asia, co-organized by celebrated Japanese director Koreeda Hirokazu.

Koreeda not too long ago steered that Tokyo ditch its aggressive focus and turn into extra of a showcase, however Ando suggests he isn’t able to jettison the pageant’s “A” listing standing simply but.

“The truth that Tokyo is ranked alongside main festivals like Cannes, Berlin and Venice is extraordinarily essential, and I believe we have to give correct consideration to that,” he says.