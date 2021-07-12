Chaitanya Rao (30 Weds 21) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Chaitanya Rao is a popular actor known for his works throughout the Tollywood trade. He did a lead serve as in 2015 film Bandook. In 2021, he received a possibility to act throughout the Telugu web collection titled 30 weds 21. He shared show space with actress Ananya in that collection. The collection grew to turn out to be the turning stage in his showing occupation.

Chaitanya Rao Biography

Determine Chaitanya Rao Exact Determine Chaitanya Rao Madadi Nickname Chaitanya Occupation Actor Date of Starting 13 July 1989 Age 32 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign However to be up to the moment Family Father: Karunakar Rao Madadi

Mother: However to be up to the moment

Brother: Ravinder Rao Madadi & Anith kumar Madadi

Sister: Sharmila Madadi Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends However to be up to the moment Partner However to be up to the moment Children However to be up to the moment Religion Hindu Educational Qualification However to be up to the moment Faculty However to be up to the moment Faculty Faculty of Canberra, Australia Spare time activities Listening Track and Dance Starting Position Karimnagar, Telangana, India Place of birth Karimnagar, Telangana, India Provide City India Nationality Indian

Chaitanya Rao’s Legit Social Profiles

facebook.com/actorchaiithanya

twitter.com/IamChaitanyarao

instagram.com/chaitanyaraomadadi

Crowd pleasing details about Chaitanya Rao

He’s a former IT employee.

Chaitanya is a in point of fact huge fan of Daggubati Venkatesh.

Movies Tick list

Web Assortment Tick list

30 weds 21 – 2021 (Serve as: Pruthvi)

Chaitanya Rao Pictures

Take a look at the latest photos of Chaitanya Rao,

