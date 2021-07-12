Chaitanya Rao (30 Weds 21) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Chaitanya Rao is a popular actor known for his works throughout the Tollywood trade. He did a lead serve as in 2015 film Bandook. In 2021, he received a possibility to act throughout the Telugu web collection titled 30 weds 21. He shared show space with actress Ananya in that collection. The collection grew to turn out to be the turning stage in his showing occupation.
Chaitanya Rao Biography
|Determine
|Chaitanya Rao
|Exact Determine
|Chaitanya Rao Madadi
|Nickname
|Chaitanya
|Occupation
|Actor
|Date of Starting
|13 July 1989
|Age
|32 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|However to be up to the moment
|Family
|Father: Karunakar Rao Madadi
Mother: However to be up to the moment
Brother: Ravinder Rao Madadi & Anith kumar Madadi
Sister: Sharmila Madadi
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|However to be up to the moment
|Partner
|However to be up to the moment
|Children
|However to be up to the moment
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|However to be up to the moment
|Faculty
|However to be up to the moment
|Faculty
|Faculty of Canberra, Australia
|Spare time activities
|Listening Track and Dance
|Starting Position
|Karimnagar, Telangana, India
|Place of birth
|Karimnagar, Telangana, India
|Provide City
|India
|Nationality
|Indian
Chaitanya Rao’s Legit Social Profiles
facebook.com/actorchaiithanya
twitter.com/IamChaitanyarao
instagram.com/chaitanyaraomadadi
Crowd pleasing details about Chaitanya Rao
- He’s a former IT employee.
- Chaitanya is a in point of fact huge fan of Daggubati Venkatesh.
Movies Tick list
Web Assortment Tick list
- 30 weds 21 – 2021 (Serve as: Pruthvi)
Chaitanya Rao Pictures
Take a look at the latest photos of Chaitanya Rao,
