Chaitanya Rao (30 Weds 21) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Chaitanya Rao is a popular actor known for his works throughout the Tollywood trade. He did a lead serve as in 2015 film Bandook. In 2021, he received a possibility to act throughout the Telugu web collection titled 30 weds 21. He shared show space with actress Ananya in that collection. The collection grew to turn out to be the turning stage in his showing occupation.

Chaitanya Rao Biography

Determine Chaitanya Rao
Exact Determine Chaitanya Rao Madadi
Nickname Chaitanya
Occupation Actor
Date of Starting 13 July 1989
Age 32 (As of 2021)
Zodiac sign However to be up to the moment
Family Father: Karunakar Rao Madadi
Mother: However to be up to the moment
Brother: Ravinder Rao Madadi & Anith kumar Madadi
Sister: Sharmila Madadi
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends However to be up to the moment
Partner However to be up to the moment
Children However to be up to the moment
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification However to be up to the moment
Faculty However to be up to the moment
Faculty Faculty of Canberra, Australia
Spare time activities Listening Track and Dance
Starting Position Karimnagar, Telangana, India
Place of birth Karimnagar, Telangana, India
Provide City India
Nationality Indian

Crowd pleasing details about Chaitanya Rao

  • He’s a former IT employee.
  • Chaitanya is a in point of fact huge fan of Daggubati Venkatesh.

Movies Tick list

Web Assortment Tick list

  • 30 weds 21 – 2021 (Serve as: Pruthvi)

Chaitanya Rao Pictures

Take a look at the latest photos of Chaitanya Rao,

