Chakori Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Free up Date, Poster

Chakori is a Telugu language film. The film unencumber date is 21 January 2022. It comprises Sumeeta Bajaj, Noel Sean and so on within the solid.
Tale
The plot revolves round a ravishing couple. They’d crossed paths and fell in love. Issues take a flip as a brand new particular person enters their lifestyles. Will they keep in combination to struggle the demanding situations?
Chakori Forged
- Noel Sean
- Sumeeta Bajaj
- Mehaboob Shaik
Director: Satya Dhanekula
Style: Romance, Drama
Language: Telugu
Free up Date: 21 January 2022
Trailer
But to be launched