Chakori Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Free up Date, Poster

Chakori is a Telugu language film. The film unencumber date is 21 January 2022. It comprises Sumeeta Bajaj, Noel Sean and so on within the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves round a ravishing couple. They’d crossed paths and fell in love. Issues take a flip as a brand new particular person enters their lifestyles. Will they keep in combination to struggle the demanding situations?

Chakori Forged

Noel Sean

Sumeeta Bajaj

Mehaboob Shaik

Director: Satya Dhanekula

Style: Romance, Drama

Language: Telugu

Free up Date: 21 January 2022

Trailer

But to be launched