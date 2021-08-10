Chakori Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Free up Date, Poster

Chakori is a Telugu language film. The film unencumber date is 21 January 2022. It comprises Sumeeta Bajaj, Noel Sean and so on within the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves round a ravishing couple. They’d crossed paths and fell in love. Issues take a flip as a brand new particular person enters their lifestyles. Will they keep in combination to struggle the demanding situations?

Chakori Forged

  • Noel Sean
  • Sumeeta Bajaj
  • Mehaboob Shaik

Director: Satya Dhanekula
Style: Romance, Drama
Language: Telugu
Free up Date: 21 January 2022

Trailer

But to be launched

