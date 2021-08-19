Chal Mera Putt 2 Film (2021) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unlock Date, Poster

Chal Mera Putt 2 is a Punjabi language film. The film free up date is 27 August 2021. It contains Garry Sandhu, Simi Chahal within the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves round a humorous circle of relatives and its occasions. Issues take a flip as they face complicated lifestyles occasions in a humorous means. Will they be capable of take on the issues in combination simply?

Chal Mera Putt 2 Forged

Garry Sandhu as Deepa

Amrinder Gill as Jaswinder

Simi Chahal as Swaran Kaur

Nirmal Rishi

Agha Majid

Iftikhar Thakur

Nasir Chinyoti

Akram Udas

Seema Kaushal

Sanju Solanki

Navdeep Brar

Hardeep Gill

Gurshabad

Zafri Khan

Rubi Anam

Rup Khatkar

Director: Janjot Singh

Style: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language: Punjabi

Unlock Date: 27 August 2021

Trailer

But to be launched